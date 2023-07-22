Elephant Rumblings: Tony Kemp has found his form

The Oakland Athletics fell in an early hole Friday night, but showed some resolve fighting back in a 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros. JP Sears allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings and three of the four home runs that Houston hit on the night. Tony Kemp continued his torrid stretch with two more hits and reached base three times. Oakland had plenty of chances, but were just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Speaking of Kemp, He got off to a terrible start for the first two months of the season, but regained his form at the start of June and is hitting .294/.390/.441 with a 141 wRC+ over his last 33 games.

A’s Coverage

All-Star break helps Kemp turn a corner

Athletics agree to terms with 19 of 21 2023 draft picks

MLB News

Best of Twitter

Dave Stewart on the A’s bringing up Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom together

Stew explains how bringing up Soderstrom and Gelof together can benefit the A's in the long run pic.twitter.com/lc6to9eNvU — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 22, 2023

Gelof was Friday’s guest on A’s Cast Live

ICYMI: @Athletics Second Baseman Zack Gelof joined Chris Townsend in the Treehouse to talk about his MLB debut!



Catch up here ⬇️



: https://t.co/sP7FbxVP09



: https://t.co/FBeAngsAST pic.twitter.com/Flh3UZubuI — A's Cast (@athleticscast24) July 22, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Friday night’s performance

Despite the loss, Kotsay is proud of the A's resiliency to climb back into the game against Valdez and the Astros pic.twitter.com/YuDA459PM5 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 22, 2023

Tony Kemp on his recent hot streak