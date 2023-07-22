 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Tony Kemp has found his form

Kemp is an important clubhouse figure for the young A’s, but he has also found his form on the field after a tough start.

By Kris Willis
Houston Astros v Oakland Athletics Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics fell in an early hole Friday night, but showed some resolve fighting back in a 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros. JP Sears allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings and three of the four home runs that Houston hit on the night. Tony Kemp continued his torrid stretch with two more hits and reached base three times. Oakland had plenty of chances, but were just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Speaking of Kemp, He got off to a terrible start for the first two months of the season, but regained his form at the start of June and is hitting .294/.390/.441 with a 141 wRC+ over his last 33 games.

MLB News

