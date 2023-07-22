Elephant Rumblings: Tony Kemp has found his form

The Oakland Athletics fell in an early hole Friday night, but showed some resolve fighting back in a 6-4 loss to the Houston Astros. JP Sears allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings and three of the four home runs that Houston hit on the night. Tony Kemp continued his torrid stretch with two more hits and reached base three times. Oakland had plenty of chances, but were just 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.
Speaking of Kemp, He got off to a terrible start for the first two months of the season, but regained his form at the start of June and is hitting .294/.390/.441 with a 141 wRC+ over his last 33 games.
Best of Twitter
Dave Stewart on the A’s bringing up Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom together
Dave Stewart on the A's bringing up Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom together
Gelof was Friday's guest on A's Cast Live
ICYMI: @Athletics Second Baseman Zack Gelof joined Chris Townsend in the Treehouse to talk about his MLB debut!— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) July 22, 2023
Catch up here ⬇️
: https://t.co/sP7FbxVP09
: https://t.co/FBeAngsAST pic.twitter.com/Flh3UZubuI
Mark Kotsay on Friday night's performance
Despite the loss, Kotsay is proud of the A's resiliency to climb back into the game against Valdez and the Astros pic.twitter.com/YuDA459PM5— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 22, 2023
Tony Kemp on his recent hot streak
Tony Kemp discusses his recent hot streak and wanting to finish strong for the fans in potentially his final season with Oakland pic.twitter.com/BEw9QVZ0PF— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 22, 2023
