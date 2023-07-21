Athletics vs Astros Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics take on the visiting Houston Astros in game two of the four game series tonight at the Oakland Coliseum. After dropping game one last night, A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will send JP Sears to the mound to face the Astros ace, lefthander Framber Valdez. Sears, a 27-year-old lefty is 1-6 on the year with a 3.99 ERA in nineteen starts. Valdez is 7-6 in 2023 with a 2.76 ERA and 129 strikeouts in eighteen starts.

The Astros come into tonight’s game with a 54-43 record, in second place behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West, and with the second-best team ERA in all of baseball. The A’s unfortunately are last in both the American League and in team ERA.

Valdez will face the following A’s lineup:

Sears will face this tough lineup from Dusty Baker:

The first pitch is at 6:40 PM PDT.