Athletics agree to terms with 19 of 21 2023 draft picks

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with 19 of their 21 picks from the 2023 MLB Draft. The only two players that elected not to sign were 18th round pick Derrick Tarpley Jr. and 19th round selection Derek Salata.

The list is headlined by No. 6 overall pick Jacob Wilson who agreed to a $5.5 million underslot deal. Wilson is the son of former Major League infielder Jack Wilson and hit .412/.461/.635 in 49 games for Grand Canyon University.

The A’s used some of that savings to sign both Steven Echavarria and Cole Miller out of their college commitments. Echavarria signed for a reported $3 million while fourth round pick Miller received $1 million.

Oakland also announced that they have signed non-drafted catcher Nick Schwartz and shortstop Casey Yamauchi. Schwartz had a .490 on-base percentage and slugged 13 home runs in 57 games with Southern New Hampshire in 2023. Yamauchi had a .500 on-base percentage and stole 23 bases for Hawaii Hilo last year.