JP Sears looks to continue good run against Astros

JP Sears will get the start Friday night for the Oakland Athletics as they continue a four-game series against the Houston Astros. The A’s dropped Thursday’s opener 3-1 despite a bounce-back performance from lefty Hogan Harris. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland Friday while Houston will go with left-hander Framber Valdez.

Sears will make his 20th start of the season Friday and has been the A’s most consistent option out of the rotation. He’s pitched really well of late allowing four runs combined over three starts in July. He allowed four hits, three runs and struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings in his last start against the Twins. Sears faced the Astros in Houston back on May 20 and held them to five hits and two runs over six innings.

Valdez has put together a solid season for the Astros, but comes into Friday’s start looking to bounce back after a rough outing last time out. Valdez recorded a season-high 13 strikeouts against the Angels in his last start, but also allowed a season-high five runs in 6 1/3 innings. He has been tough on the A’s this season, facing them twice back at the end of May. He fired a complete game shutout in Houston on May 21 and then came back six days later and held them to four hits and one run over six innings at the Coliseum.

The A’s outhit the Astros 6-5 Thursday, but were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left five men on base. Seth Brown had two hits, including a first inning double that accounted for Oakland’s only run.

The A’s placed first baseman Ryan Noda on the 10-day injured list with a fractured jaw prior to Thursday’s series opener. Jonah Bride was recalled to take his spot on the active roster. Brown played first base Thursday in place of Noda.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, July 21, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010