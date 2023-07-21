Elephant Rumblings: Updates on injured Athletics

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Martin Gallegos at MLB.com provided some updates on recovering A’s players via Twitter yesterday:

A’s injuries:

- Ryan Noda was given a timeline of 3 weeks by oral surgeon

- Mason Miller will throw 20 pitches (all fastballs) on Saturday

- Richard Lovelady (left forearm strain) is going to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache

- James Kaprielian will throw a 35-pitch bullpen Saturday — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 20, 2023

Ryan Noda is on the injured list after taking a ball to the grill during pregame infield drills on Tuesday. He will undergo oral surgery to treat his fractured jaw and will be back on the field in a few weeks if all goes well.

Mason Miller hasn’t pitched since early May due to a mild UCL sprain, but the electric young fireballer appears to be feeling better, as he is slated for a throwing session on Saturday.

Reliever Richard Lovelady, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 when he was with the Royals, has been struggling with injuries since mid-June. He appears to remain under evaluation.

James Kaprielian hasn’t pitched for nearly a month due to a shoulder strain, but the 29-year-old righty appears to be making progress and is scheduled for a bullpen session on Saturday.

Noda and Miller are especially missed, and it’s good to hear that the rookie first baseman should be back in action fairly soon. The A’s will presumably play it safe and give Miller all the time he needs to fully recover, but any progress is encouraging. Hopefully all four of these players will be healthy and productive in due time.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

Ryan Noda to IL, Jonah Bride to A’s, RHP Tayler Scott to A's off waivers, Shintaro Fujinami to BAL for LHP Easton Lucas/Lucas to LV, RHP Zack Godley signs/sent to LV, Garrett Acton released, Dany Jimenez to LV on rehab, Royber Salinas to ACL A’s on rehab…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 20, 2023

Hogan Harris, Nasty 75mph Changeup. pic.twitter.com/MXznunbV52 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 21, 2023

In 1969, at the age of 19 years, 357 days, Vida Blue becomes the first Oakland teenage pitcher to start a game...he takes the loss in the A's 7-3 decision at California...in 1973 Jim Hunter becomes the first Oakland Athletic to win 100 games as he… — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 20, 2023

A three-run homer by Lawrence Butler brings us to 5-0 in Game 2️⃣ pic.twitter.com/t4vMXdY1o9 — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 21, 2023

It’s official, second son is now gainfully employed pic.twitter.com/Ieefkc2hBc — Adam Gelof (@adam_gelof) July 20, 2023

There is no worse feeling than the feeling that you have let your teammates down. When it is self inflicted it’s magnified by a million. It’s not that you believe you’re THAT good it’s the fact you have failed them by simply not being available & it’s 100% your own doing. https://t.co/N2N6nI5lBp — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) July 20, 2023

That time Gaylord proved the doubters wrong.