Elephant Rumblings: Updates on injured Athletics

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Martin Gallegos at MLB.com provided some updates on recovering A’s players via Twitter yesterday:

Ryan Noda is on the injured list after taking a ball to the grill during pregame infield drills on Tuesday. He will undergo oral surgery to treat his fractured jaw and will be back on the field in a few weeks if all goes well.

Mason Miller hasn’t pitched since early May due to a mild UCL sprain, but the electric young fireballer appears to be feeling better, as he is slated for a throwing session on Saturday.

Reliever Richard Lovelady, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 when he was with the Royals, has been struggling with injuries since mid-June. He appears to remain under evaluation.

James Kaprielian hasn’t pitched for nearly a month due to a shoulder strain, but the 29-year-old righty appears to be making progress and is scheduled for a bullpen session on Saturday.

Noda and Miller are especially missed, and it’s good to hear that the rookie first baseman should be back in action fairly soon. The A’s will presumably play it safe and give Miller all the time he needs to fully recover, but any progress is encouraging. Hopefully all four of these players will be healthy and productive in due time.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

