Elephant Rumblings: A’s kick off trade season with Fuji trade

Good morning, A’s fans.

Late yesterday evening the A’s made their first trade of the year, dealing pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for left-hander Easton Lucas:

The Oakland A’s have traded right-handed pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for minor league left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 19, 2023

And so ends the Fuji era in Oakland. A roll of the dice, Fujinami was guaranteed a rotation spot out of Spring Training but quickly lost that role. Constantly getting through one or two innings before blowing up, the club moved him to the bullpen. It took a while for him to really start thriving in the role but he settled in recently and had become one of the better relief arms the A’s had right now. That fastball plays up coming out of the bullpen and the O’s are getting him at the right time.

Coming back for the A’s is the left-handed Lucas. He’s split the year between Double-A and Triple-A and had a strong year overall. Over 29 2⁄ 3 innings he has a 2.73 ERA with a great strikeout rate. He’s been especially hard on same-handed hitters, holding them to a .200/.265/.377 line. With the A’s season going nowhere, you can be almost certain that Lucas will make his big league debut in the coming weeks, maybe even sooner.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Another top rookie going on the IL:

Fracture occurred before yesterday's game on a ground ball during pregame. Noda went to the dentist this morning and x-rays revealed the fracture. https://t.co/I00JN3Rqrv — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 19, 2023

Boooo:

Sources: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expected to be re-elected in vote next week. With @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/Q9Xsb2YSdv — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) July 20, 2023

Gotta love Ken:

Quick thoughts on the Orioles’ trade for Shintaro Fujinami: https://t.co/BPRzu9tqrh — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 20, 2023

From Dallas: