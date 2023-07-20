 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s kick off trade season with Fuji trade

ConnorAshford
Good morning, A’s fans.

Late yesterday evening the A’s made their first trade of the year, dealing pitcher Shintaro Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles for left-hander Easton Lucas:

And so ends the Fuji era in Oakland. A roll of the dice, Fujinami was guaranteed a rotation spot out of Spring Training but quickly lost that role. Constantly getting through one or two innings before blowing up, the club moved him to the bullpen. It took a while for him to really start thriving in the role but he settled in recently and had become one of the better relief arms the A’s had right now. That fastball plays up coming out of the bullpen and the O’s are getting him at the right time.

Coming back for the A’s is the left-handed Lucas. He’s split the year between Double-A and Triple-A and had a strong year overall. Over 29 23 innings he has a 2.73 ERA with a great strikeout rate. He’s been especially hard on same-handed hitters, holding them to a .200/.265/.377 line. With the A’s season going nowhere, you can be almost certain that Lucas will make his big league debut in the coming weeks, maybe even sooner.

