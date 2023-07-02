Brent Rooker will represent A’s in 2023 All-Star Game

Oakland Athletics outfielder/DH Brent Rooker has been named as a reserve for the American League for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. This is Rooker’s first career All-Star selection.

Man, I feel just like a Rook Star ⭐



Congratulations on your first All-Star selection, Brent! pic.twitter.com/YpWJUSymuv — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 2, 2023

The A’s claimed Rooker off of waivers this past November and he came out of the gate on fire hitting .353/.465/.779 with nine home runs and a 236 wRC+ through the end of April. He was named American League Player of the Week for April 24-30 and was the first A’s player to receive the honor since Frankie Montas in 2019.

Rooker has cooled off after that red hot start, but is hitting .241/.338/.464 with 13 home runs and a 127 wRC+. He is the first A’s outfielder to be selected to the team since Yoenis Céspedes in 2014.

A moment Brent Rooker will never forget pic.twitter.com/r6dNcDftkK — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 2, 2023

The MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 11 in Seattle.