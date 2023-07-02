A’s reinstate Richard Lovelady from IL, option Kyle Muller to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s have reinstated reliever Richard Lovelady from the 15-day injured list and optioned starter Kyle Muller back to Triple A Las Vegas.

Lovelady was placed on the injured list on June 16 with what was described as an elbow strain. The A’s claimed him off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on April 13. He appeared in 24 games before the injury logging a 3.86 ERA and a 4.95 FIP in 21 innings.

Muller was Oakland’s Opening Day starter, but was sent back to the minors at the end of May after struggling through his first 10 starts. He returned to pitch Saturday’s game where he allowed six hits, four walks and three runs in fie innings.