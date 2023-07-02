White Sox vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to complete a three-game sweep Sunday when they wrap up a series against the Chicago White Sox. Paul Blackburn will get the start for the A’s while the White Sox will go with right-hander Touki Toussaint.

Ryan Noda moves back up to the second spot in the order for Sunday’s game. Jace Peterson will play third and hit fifth while Tyler Wade gets another start at shortstop and will slot into the eighth spot.

Today's lineup vs. Chicago (AL) - July 2, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/jHljSdQ27f — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 2, 2023

For the White Sox, Zach Remillard gets the start at second base and will bat eighth. Seby Zavala will be behind the plate and hit ninth.