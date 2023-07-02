A’s look to complete sweep against White Sox

Fresh off of a walk-off win, the Oakland Athletics will try to complete a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s took Friday’s series opener 7-4 and then scored a walk-off 7-6 win Saturday. Oakland has just one other series sweep this season, coming in Milwaukee during their season-best seven-game winning streak.

Paul Blackburn will seventh start of the season in Sunday’s game and will be looking to continue a solid run. Blackburn held the Yankees to just four hits and one run over 5 1/3 innings in his last start. He began the season on the injured list, but has brought some stability to a rotation that has struggled.

After struggling for most of June, the A’s offense has woken up in this series with 14 runs against White Sox pitching. Tony Kemp added two more hits on Saturday and is hitting .281/.388/.474 with a 149 wRC+ since the start of June. Seth Brown homered again in Saturday’s win and has three in his last six games. Esteury Ruiz singed in four trips to the plate and picked up his league leading 42nd stolen base of the season.

The White Sox haven’t officially announced their starter for Sunday’s game, but it is expected to be right-hander Touki Toussaint. Toussaint made his major league debut in 2018 with the Atlanta Braves. He spent the 2022 season with the Angels where he posted a 4.62 ERA and a. 4.81 FIP in 25 1/3 innings. He made one start for the Guardians before he was designated for assignment and ultimately claimed off waivers by Chicago. He’s made two appearances with the White Sox, allowing one hit and two runs is 6 1/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, July 2, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010