Elephant Rumblings: A’s fight back for walk-off win

By Kris Willis
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics won their second straight game Saturday with a wild 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox. To add some perspective, it was just the A’s fifth series win of the season. A win Sunday would give them just their second series sweep and their first winning homestand of the season.

Seth Brown is starting to show some signs of life at the plate

Tyler Wade never stopped running

Wade on his final dash

Mark Kotsay on Saturday’s win

Kyle Muller on what he focused on while at Triple A

