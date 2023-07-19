Athletics trade Shintaro Fujinami to the Orioles

We are just a couple of weeks away from the MLB trade deadline, but it appears that the Oakland Athletics are making a move. Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami was seen saying good bye to teammates following Wednesday’s win over the Red Sox. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the A’s are sending Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles.

A’s are trading Shintaro Fujinami to the Orioles — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 19, 2023

The A’s are getting back Triple A left-hander Easton Lucas from Baltimore per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Oakland is receiving Triple-A LHP pitcher Easton Lucas from Baltimore, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 19, 2023

Update - The A’s have officially announced the deal.