Athletics trade Shintaro Fujinami to the Orioles

Trade season is here!

By Kris Willis Updated
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

We are just a couple of weeks away from the MLB trade deadline, but it appears that the Oakland Athletics are making a move. Right-hander Shintaro Fujinami was seen saying good bye to teammates following Wednesday’s win over the Red Sox. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the A’s are sending Fujinami to the Baltimore Orioles.

The A’s are getting back Triple A left-hander Easton Lucas from Baltimore per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Update - The A’s have officially announced the deal.

