Ryan Noda headed to the IL with a fractured jaw

The Oakland Athletics will be without first baseman Ryan Noda for an unknown length of time after he suffered a fractured jaw. Noda was originally in Wednesday’s lineup, but was a late scratch. The San Francisco Chronicle’s John Shea reports that Noda suffered the injury during pregame on Tuesday when he took a grounder off his mouth. He still finished with a double and a homer in the game.

A’s will put Ryan Noda on injured list today with a fractured jaw. Yesterday pregame, took grounder off mouth. Still homered and doubled. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) July 19, 2023

The A’s selected Noda from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason. He has been productive as a three-true outcome player in his first season in the big leagues. Noda is hitting just .229, but has a .375 on-base percentage and a 131 wRC+. He has a 34% strikeout rate, but also walks 17.6% of the time.

Without Noda, expect Tyler Soderstrom to see the bulk of the playing time at first base.