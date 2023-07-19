Athletics vs. Red Sox game thread

The Oakland Athletics host the Boston Red Sox at the Last Dive Bar this afternoon and look to take game three and win the series.

Manager Mark Kotsay gives the start to LHP Ken Waldichuk today and Shea Langeliers is behind the plate. Recent call-up Tyler Soderstrom is at first base and batting fifth. Tony Kemp remains in the leadoff spot and starts in LF. Second baseman Jordan Diaz bats third and Seth Brown will DH and bat cleanup.

Today's updated lineup vs. Boston - July 19, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/hlLnw2KvPQ — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 19, 2023

The Red Sox send RHP Brayan Bello to the mound with battery mate Connor Chong to face the A’s. Masataka Yoshida is the DH and bats second, while Justin Turner gets the start at first base and bats third. Rafael Devers will Hit cleanup and start at third base.

Get up, it's Bello Bump Day. pic.twitter.com/79UCPPcHGz — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 19, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2