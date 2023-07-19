Ken Waldichuk, Athletics look for series win against Boston

After snapping an eight-game losing streak, the Oakland Athletics will try to secure a series win Wednesday when they close out a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. The A’s managed just one hit in Monday’s series opening loss to Boston. They answered back Tuesday behind a good performance from Luis Medina to secure a 3-0 win. Ken Waldichuk will get the start Wednesday for Oakland while Boston will go with young right-hander Brayan Bello.

It has been a tough season for Waldichuk who comes into Wednesday’s start with a 6.66 ERA and a 5.97 FIP in 75 2/3 innings. He began the season in the rotation, but struggled and was moved to the bullpen. He started the first game after the All-Star break and is in the process of getting stretched back out. Waldichuk allowed three hits, three walks and three runs while throwing 74 pitches in 3 2/3 innings.

After going with bullpen games in the first two games of the series, the Red Sox will turn to a traditional starter in Bello for the series finale. Bello has put together a solid season and has allowed three runs or less in 14 of his 15 starts. He allowed eight hits, three runs and struck out five over six innings in his last start against the Cubs.

The A’s finished Tuesday’s game with seven hits, but all of their runs came on homers by Ryan Noda and JJ Bleday. Noda is still carrying a 34% strikeout rate, but has been one of Oakland’s most productive hitters with a 131 wRC+. He’s hitting .244/.367/.537 with three home runs and a 155 wRC+ through 12 games in June.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, July 19, 12:37 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2