Elephant Rumblings: Two A’s arms shut down for rest of season

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, more injuries were piled on top of the insult of yet another prolonged A’s losing streak that mercifully ended on Tuesday night. Starter Drew Rucinski and newly-acquired reliever Yacksel Rios were both reported to be out for the remainder of the 2023 season due to injuries that require surgical intervention.

AN’s own Connor Ashford covered the Rucinski story, so click into that piece for more details on Drew’s injury-plagued season.

Rios underwent surgical repair of a right shoulder aneurysm on Monday.

RHP Yacksel Ríos underwent successful surgery yesterday (July 17th) with Dr. Jason Lee at Stanford Hospital to repair an Axillary Branch Aneurysm in his shoulder, per A’s. He will be out for the remainder of the season. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 18, 2023

In reporting on Rucinski and Rios, Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors noted that the latter will be shut down after just three appearances and 1⅔ innings of work with the A’s, through which the right-hander allowed seven runs and six walks. He’d just been acquired from the Braves for cash considerations, but may well never pitch for the A’s again, as Adams indicated Rios will be an arbitration-eligible non-tender candidate for the A’s in the offseason.

That means that Ruckinski and Rios could be a double bust for the A’s, as the former was good for all of -0.6 fWAR through just 18 innings and four starts for the A’s at a cost of $3 million.

So, AN: would you like to see the A’s pick up Rucinski’s 2024 club option?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A’S RECENT MOVES: OF Ramon Laureano to LV on rehab, RHP J.T. Ginn to ACL A's on rehab, RHP Deolis Guerra to LV IL, IFs Robert Puason & Elvis Rijo to STK, RHP Trey Supak to LV, RHP Charles Hall to LAN…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 18, 2023

Wilson takes in the Coliseum grounds.

A glimpse into the future #Athletics 2023 first-round pick Jacob Wilson signed his contract, took grounders at short, and got some swings in the cage yesterday! pic.twitter.com/P7xzgoaXPG — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 18, 2023

They don’t use blood?

The smile says it all.



Ryan Lasko is officially a member of the Oakland Athletics!#TCD pic.twitter.com/XSRUDc0WwP — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) July 18, 2023

Cox signed.

6th-rder Jonah Cox signs w/@Athletics for $300k (pick 166 value = $354,500). @ORUBaseball OF, Summit player of year, 3rd-longest hit streak (47 games) in NCAA D-I history, led D-I w/114 H. Uses well above-avg speed well in all phases. Son of former big leaguer Darron. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/trCJqAY1K8 — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 18, 2023

Nankil signed.

7th-rder Nate Nankil signs w/@Athletics for $300k (pick 196 value = $276,100). @FullertonBSB OF, more contact than power, RF arm. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 18, 2023

I doubt Beane had much to do with it, but welcome to the organization, Diego!

A’s partner with The Bay Area Rescue Mission.