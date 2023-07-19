 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Two A’s arms shut down for rest of season

MLB news roundup

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday, more injuries were piled on top of the insult of yet another prolonged A’s losing streak that mercifully ended on Tuesday night. Starter Drew Rucinski and newly-acquired reliever Yacksel Rios were both reported to be out for the remainder of the 2023 season due to injuries that require surgical intervention.

AN’s own Connor Ashford covered the Rucinski story, so click into that piece for more details on Drew’s injury-plagued season.

Rios underwent surgical repair of a right shoulder aneurysm on Monday.

In reporting on Rucinski and Rios, Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors noted that the latter will be shut down after just three appearances and 1⅔ innings of work with the A’s, through which the right-hander allowed seven runs and six walks. He’d just been acquired from the Braves for cash considerations, but may well never pitch for the A’s again, as Adams indicated Rios will be an arbitration-eligible non-tender candidate for the A’s in the offseason.

That means that Ruckinski and Rios could be a double bust for the A’s, as the former was good for all of -0.6 fWAR through just 18 innings and four starts for the A’s at a cost of $3 million.

So, AN: would you like to see the A’s pick up Rucinski’s 2024 club option?

