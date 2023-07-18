The Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox continued their three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum tonight. The 25-71 A’s sent righty Luis Medina (2-7, 6.34 ERA in eight starts) to the mound to face the Red Sox (51-44) lefty Joe Jacques (1-0, 4.26).

Tony Kemp, leading off tonight doubled into the right field corner and took third on a bobble by right fielder Alex Verdugo. Kemp attempted to score on a ball that scooted away from Red Sox backstop Jorge Alfaro. While Kemp clearly avoided the tag, home plate umpire Adam Hamari called him out of the baselines and therefore out at home. Unable to challenge, A’s Skipper Mark Kotsay vehemently argued the call and was tossed.

In the top of the second, Masataka Yoshida led off with a double to the wall in left. he moved to third on a passed ball by A’s catcher Shea Langeliers. But solid pitching and a nice defensive play by Ryan Noda at first kept the Red Sox off the board.

Noda then launched his eleventh home run of the season into the right field stands to give the A’s a 1-0 lead. Aledmys Diaz singled and advanced to second on a throwing error, and JJ Bleday made them pay with a home run to deep center field, bringing the score to 3-0 in favor of the A’s. Langeliers reached on an error by veteran third baseman Justin Turner. Kemp walked. But Gelof and Diaz struck out against Chris Murphy, who replaced Jacques.

Ryan Noda, who started the last inning with a homer, started the bottom of the third with an opposite field double. But he was stranded at second.

Medina, who has been sharp all night, struck out the side in the fifth inning. After giving up a two out single in the sixth to vet Justin Turner, Medina was pulled after throwing eighty pitches (53 strikes) and giving up no runs, three hits, one walk and six strikeouts. Sammy Long got the final out and closed the books on Medina’s night.

Shintaro Fujinami came in to pitch the seventh. After giving up a base hit to Triston Casas, he slammed the door on the Red Sox to close out the inning. Sam Moll tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning. Trevor May came in to close out the ninth. After two quick outs, May gave up a hard single up the middle to Rob Refsnyder, but May forced a ground out by Triston Casas to end the game and tie up the series at one each with a 3-0 victory.