Athletics vs. Red Sox Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox continue their three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum tonight. The 25-71 A’s will send righty Luis Medina (2-7, 6.34 ERA in 8 starts) to the mound to face the Red Sox (51-44) lefty Joe Jacques (1-0, 4.26). This will be Jacques’ eleventh appearance but his first major league start.

The Red Sox are 51-44, and just one game ahead of the Yankees in the AL East cellar. Jacques, who isn’t expected to go deep into the game will face the following Athletics lineup:

Medina will face this lineup for the Red Sox:

The first pitch is 6:40 PM PDT tonight.