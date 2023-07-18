Elephant Rumblings: Young position players offering hope, excitement

Happy Tuesday, all!

The first few games since the promotions of Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof hasn’t translated to wins just yet. Since their debuts with the A’s on Friday the club is winless in four contests, including getting swept by a Twins team hovering around .500 but still in first place in the AL Central.

And yet if you’ve been watching the games you can tell there’s more energy among the players. The A’s were right in it until the end in every game of that Twins series, including a couple one-run losses. The offense has looked a lot better (outside of last night) and there’s a feel of more excitement for the team now.

The roster looks completely different than it did on Opening Day and that’s a good thing. The entire infield is either rookies (Ryan Noda, Jordan Diaz, Zack Gelof) or young players in their first full year in the big leagues (Shea Langeliers, Nick Allen~). And it’s more of the same in the outfield as the club used JJ Bleday, Brent Rooker, and Cody Thomas yesterday. And that doesn’t even include the injured Esteury Ruiz, who will be joining that group when he returns from his shoulder injury.

With such a young group there are going to be growing pains. But the club is finally focused on developing these guys in the big leagues. They used the first two months+ throwing away at-bats to the older veterans who’ve been a huge disappointment for the club. It wasn’t exciting but this group of youth the club has with their position player group is. It’s going to be fun watching them grow and develop with the A’s.

If only the pitching department was as exciting. The promotion of Mason Miller was a big day but the injury to his elbow put a damper on that. Lefty JP Sears has been a welcome surprise. But after that it’s been discouraging seeing none of the young guns step up. It’s not like they haven’t been giving away chances like Oprah but it’s just been a struggle. There needs to be a bigger focus on getting the young arms going here in the second half. If they do that, this could quickly turn into an exciting club within a year or two.

Not a good list to be at the bottom of:

% of 2023 save opportunities that have been blown:



21% TOR

22% SF

23% BOS

26% PHI

28% MIL

29% CIN

32% LAD

33% ATL

34% NYY PIT

35% HOU

36% MIA NYM

37% LAA

38% BAL CHC SEA

39% ARI

40% CLE TB

41% COL

44% DET WSH

45% MIN SD

47% TEX

49% STL

50% KC

53% CWS

55% OAK — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 17, 2023

The first rounder speaks:

Today was a special one for Jacob Wilson pic.twitter.com/2vlppDalxA — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 18, 2023

A throwback name…

Former A's OF Collin Cowgill is now the Reds 1B coach and he made a sweet play on a sharp grounder. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) July 17, 2023

Even those odds seem too high: