A’s vs. Red Sox game thread

All eyes continue to be on Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof as the “New Oakland” A’s begin their series against the Boston Red Sox after being swept by the Minnesota Twins. For the pitching matchup, All-Star Paul Blackburn will be facing off against southpaw Brennan Bernadino as the opener. It’s unclear who’ll be following him.

In the lineup, Gelof is once again in the leadoff spot while Soderstrom’s sticking in the heart of the order.

