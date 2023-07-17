 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Red Sox game thread

The Soderstrom-Gelof era enters its second seris.

By JToster
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

All eyes continue to be on Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof as the “New Oakland” A’s begin their series against the Boston Red Sox after being swept by the Minnesota Twins. For the pitching matchup, All-Star Paul Blackburn will be facing off against southpaw Brennan Bernadino as the opener. It’s unclear who’ll be following him.

In the lineup, Gelof is once again in the leadoff spot while Soderstrom’s sticking in the heart of the order.

And here’s the Red Sox lineup:

