Athletics look to snap 7-game skid against Red Sox

After another tough loss Sunday, the Oakland Athletics will continue their homestand Monday where they will begin a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Paul Blackburn will make his first start of the second half for Oakland.

Blackburn enters Monday with a 4.86 ERA in 37 innings, but with a FIP that is a full run lower at 3.77. He was scratched from his final start before the All-Star break due to an illness, but made a relief appearance the next day, which didn’t go well as he allowed three hits and two runs in just an inning of work against the Red Sox. Blackburn will be looking to get back on track Monday after allowing seven runs over his last six innings pitched.

Boston comes into the series with a battered rotation and it is looking like they will go with a bullpen game in the first two games of the series. The Red Sox have not yet announced their starter for either of the first two games of the series.

Rookie infielder Zack Gelof had two hits in Sunday’s loss to the Twins and is 4-for-12 over the first three games of his career. Tyler Soderstrom made his first career start at first base Sunday is 3-for-10 with two walks over his first three games. Brent Rooker was originally in Sunday’s lineup, but was scratched because he was sick. No word yet on his availability for Monday’s game.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, July 17, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/ 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010