Elephant Rumblings: Will A’s youth movement squeeze Kemp out?

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation

Zack Gelof did not disappoint in his debut MLB series over the weekend. Through his first three games, the A’s third ranked prospect is slashing .333/.333/.667. Those numbers are based on a tiny sample, but it’s a great start. A’s manager Mark Kotsay stated on Friday that Zack is “going to get a lot of playing time at second base.”

Sam Warren at the San Francisco Chronicle discussed the implications of Gelof’s ascent for Tony Kemp. The diminutive A’s veteran has played 57 games at second base this season, but Gelof’s promotion will impact Kemp’s playing time in the middle infield.

Kemp does not lack versatility: he’s seen plenty of time in left field, where he started Saturday and Sunday’s games. He made this gem of a catch on a Max Kepler fly ball on Saturday:

However, the A’s outfield is going to get very crowded once Ramon Laureano and Esteury Ruiz return from the IL. So Kemp is a bit between a rock and a hard place on the A’s depth chart—he’ll need to hit well to remain a regular in the lineup.

Kemp’s line this season is pretty miserable so far at .203/.287/.289. He’s shown serious improvement of late, slashing .316/.381/.474 with a wRC+ of 145 from June 15 to July 15. He’ll need to keep it up to stay in the game through the rest of the season. Kemp is a great guy and a leader in the clubhouse, and I wish him success as the season continues.

Roster moves.

Sears tough to hit these days...but the hits the Twins got yesterday were loud.

Now that’s just nuts.

Rooker was scratched for the pukes.

This kid is forcing his way up with a vengeance.

Gelof and fam.

Lasko signs.

Dettmer too.

