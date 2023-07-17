Elephant Rumblings: Will A’s youth movement squeeze Kemp out?

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation

Zack Gelof did not disappoint in his debut MLB series over the weekend. Through his first three games, the A’s third ranked prospect is slashing .333/.333/.667. Those numbers are based on a tiny sample, but it’s a great start. A’s manager Mark Kotsay stated on Friday that Zack is “going to get a lot of playing time at second base.”

Sam Warren at the San Francisco Chronicle discussed the implications of Gelof’s ascent for Tony Kemp. The diminutive A’s veteran has played 57 games at second base this season, but Gelof’s promotion will impact Kemp’s playing time in the middle infield.

Kemp does not lack versatility: he’s seen plenty of time in left field, where he started Saturday and Sunday’s games. He made this gem of a catch on a Max Kepler fly ball on Saturday:

Tony Kemp puts his body on the line.



(MLB x @MissionFilm) pic.twitter.com/7HerQJ8Hpv — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2023

However, the A’s outfield is going to get very crowded once Ramon Laureano and Esteury Ruiz return from the IL. So Kemp is a bit between a rock and a hard place on the A’s depth chart—he’ll need to hit well to remain a regular in the lineup.

Kemp’s line this season is pretty miserable so far at .203/.287/.289. He’s shown serious improvement of late, slashing .316/.381/.474 with a wRC+ of 145 from June 15 to July 15. He’ll need to keep it up to stay in the game through the rest of the season. Kemp is a great guy and a leader in the clubhouse, and I wish him success as the season continues.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

IF Elvis Rijo to STK, RHP Trey Supak to LV, RHP Charles Hall to LAN, C-1B Tyler Soderstrom/2B Zack Gelof/RHP Freddy Tarnok to A’s, LHP Richard Lovelady/C Manny Pina to A's IL, IF Tyler Wade to LV/OF Lawrence Butler/SS Darell Hernaiz/3B Brett Harris to LV…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) July 17, 2023

Sears tough to hit these days...but the hits the Twins got yesterday were loud.

(minus the bone): Since the start of play on May 14, Sears’ .199 average allowed is fifth lowest in the majors (min. 50 IP). Behind Blake Snell, Kodai Senga, Tony Gonsolin, and Nathan Eovaldi. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 16, 2023

Now that’s just nuts.

From our broadcasting intern Marcus: JP Sears is the second player in MLB history to have 100 strikeouts in a season and only have 1 win — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 16, 2023

Rooker was scratched for the pukes.

Just got confirmation on Brent Rooker’s illness. He was throwing up this morning. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 16, 2023

This kid is forcing his way up with a vengeance.

GRAND SLAM DARELL HERNAIZ pic.twitter.com/UINgZ1aQPr — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 17, 2023

Gelof and fam.

Lasko signs.

2nd-rder Ryan Lasko signs w/@Athletics for $1.7 million (pick 41 value = $2,094,900). @RutgersBaseball OF, quality athlete w/good approach, raw power, solid speed, strong arm & nice D in center field. @MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/IL1GCPT6DG — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 16, 2023

Dettmer too.