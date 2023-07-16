Twins vs. White Sox game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a sweep Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins. JP Sears will be on the mound for Oakland while Minnesota will go with right-hander Joe Ryan.

Mark Kotsay will juggle his lineup for Sunday’s finale. Tony Kemp will leadoff while Zack Gelof moves up into the second spot in the order. Jordan Diaz is in at DH while Shea Langeliers returns to the lineup and will catch Sears. Brent Rooker was originally in the lineup, but was scratched and replaced by Kemp.

For the Twins, Christian Vasquez is back behind the plate for Sunday’s game and will bat seventh. Alex Kiriloff gets the start at first base and will round out the order in the ninth spot.