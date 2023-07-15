Twins vs. Athletics game thread

Hogan Harris takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics Saturday as they look to snap a five-game losing streak against the Minnesota Twins. Pablo Lopez will get the start for Minnesota.

Tony Kemp returns to the lineup and will lead off and play left field. Tyler Soderstrom will make his first career start behind the plate and will bat sixth. Zack Gelof is back in the lineup at second base and will hit seventh.

Today's lineup vs. Minnesota - July 15, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/MZlmufEPwA — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 15, 2023

For the Twins. Ryan Jeffers will catch and bat seventh. Joey Gallo is back in the starting lineup and will play left field and hit ninth.