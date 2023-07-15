 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twins vs. Athletics game thread

By Kris Willis
Minnesota Twins v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Hogan Harris takes the mound for the Oakland Athletics Saturday as they look to snap a five-game losing streak against the Minnesota Twins. Pablo Lopez will get the start for Minnesota.

Tony Kemp returns to the lineup and will lead off and play left field. Tyler Soderstrom will make his first career start behind the plate and will bat sixth. Zack Gelof is back in the lineup at second base and will hit seventh.

For the Twins. Ryan Jeffers will catch and bat seventh. Joey Gallo is back in the starting lineup and will play left field and hit ninth.

