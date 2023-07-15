Elephant Rumblings: How many more prospects will we see?

The second half began in a familiar way for the Oakland Athletics who fell to the Minnesota Twins 5-4 Friday night. However, there is a hint that the second half of the season could be just a bit more intriguing. The A’s called up two of their top three prospects in Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof and both made their major league debuts Friday night. The A’s also moved a trio of prospects in Lawrence Butler, Brett Harris and Darrell Hernaiz to Triple A. Could we see any of that group in Oakland before the end of the season.
Butler seems to be the best bet given that he is already on the 40-man roster. Oakland may want to think twice before fast tracking Harris or Hernaiz, but it is possible. Hernaiz, who was acquired from the Orioles in the Cole Irvin trade, hit .338/.393/.486 and was Baseball America’s midseason Player of the Year for the A’s.
Clearing out roster spots might be the biggest challenge. The outfield situation is crowded with both Esteury Ruiz and Ramon Laureano expected to return soon. Neither Jace Peterson or Aledmys Diaz have built much value with their play and both are signed through the 2024 season. Peterson for $5 million and Diaz for $8 million. Perhaps the A’s will try to move Brent Rooker who posted a 236 wRC+ in April, but has hit just .209/.294/.378 with a 92 wRC+ since.
Best of Twitter
Mark Kotsay on the debuts of Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof
Kotsay was pleased with the at-bats he saw from Soderstrom and Gelof tonight pic.twitter.com/2BPg4LUaVp— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) July 15, 2023
Zack Gelof’s first major league hit brought home a run.
Zack Gelof got his first Major League hit, an RBI double off the top of the right-field wall that tied the game at 2-2 (before Jace Peterson put the #Athletics ahead on a sac fly). pic.twitter.com/L2QRHB6TiQ— Sonja Chen 陈星雅 (@SonjaMChen) July 15, 2023
Lawrence Butler off to a fast start at Las Vegas.
His first hit in LVB Lawrence Butler gets a two-run single to put us on the board pic.twitter.com/cG9TtfFe81— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) July 15, 2023
Daniel Susan continues to rake for Lansing.
Daniel Susac is holding a hit parade, and every pitcher is invited!— Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) July 15, 2023
Daniel is 12-for-25 in his last six games and is now tied for 3rd in the MWL with a .296 avg.
Here's tonight's performance, his second consecutive three-hit game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AJ8XZJLIp1
