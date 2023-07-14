Athletics vs. Twins Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics kick off the second half of the season with a three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum with the Minnesota Twins. While the 25-67 A’s remain in the cellar of the American League West, the Twins at 45-46 are just one game back of Cleveland in the American League Central Division. Both teams come back from the All-Star break hoping for a strong stretch run.

The A’s have called up their number one prospect Tyler Soderstrom and their number three prospect Zack Gelof to start tonight’s game against Minnesota, each making their major league debut in front of the hometown fans.

A’s skipper Mark Kotsay sends 25-year-old lefty Ken Waldichuk who is 2-6 with a 6.63 ERA in eleven starts to the mound to face the Twins righty Kenta Maeda who is 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA in seven starts in 2023.

Maeda will face this lineup tonight featuring the two debuts in the batting order at the fifth and sixth slots:

Waldichuk will face the following Twins lineup tonight at the Coliseum:

The first pitch will be at 6:40PM PDT.