A’s promoting Lawrence Butler, Brett Harris and Darrell Hernaiz to Triple A

Three more A’s top prospects are moving up.

By Kris Willis Updated
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Photo by Jorden Dixon/MLB Photos via Getty Images

With Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof headed to the major league roster, the Oakland Athletics are also pushing three more top prospects to Triple A. MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos reports that the A’s are sending outfielder Lawrence Butler along with infielders Brett Harris and Darrell Hernaiz to Las Vegas.

Butler turned in a strong performance during the spring and that has continued at Double A where he is hitting .285/.352/.465 with 10 home runs and a 112 wRC+. More impressively, he has cut his strikeout rate from 31.5% at High A in 2022 to 18.9% in 318 plate appearances at Double A. Butler is already on the 40-man roster so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in Oakland during the second half.

Harris split last season between High A and Double A. He returned to Double A to start the season and has performed well hitting .283/.399/.426 with five homers and a 125 wRC+. Harris has upped his walk-rate to 12.7% and cut his strikeout rate to just 13.4%.

The A’s acquired Hernaiz from Baltimore prior to the season in exchange for starter Cole Irvin. He’s put up a 133 wRC+ while hitting .338/.393/.486 with five home runs for Stockton.

