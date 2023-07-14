Tyler Soderstrom, Zack Gelof both in the lineup for Friday’s matchup against Twins

The Oakland Athletics will return from the All-Star break Friday where they will begin a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at The Coliseum. Ken Waldichuk will get the stat for the A’s while the Twins will go with right-hander Kenta Maeda.

Waldichuk began the season in Oakland’s rotation, but struggled and was eventually dropped to the bullpen. He has served as an opener twice since and could do so again on Friday, but the A’s haven’t announced who might follow him. Waldichuk allowed two hits and one run over 1 1/3 innings in his last appearance at Boston.

Maeda will make his eighth start of the season in Friday’s opener. He has a 5.18 ERA, but just a 3.46 FIP. Most of Maeda’s numbers are skewed thanks to one outing on April 26 where he allowed 10 runs in just three innings against the Yankees. He has allowed two runs or less in five of his six other starts. He logged a season-high seven innings and allowed just one earned run in his last start against the Royals.

Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof will both make their major league debut in Friday’s game. Both were called up to the active roster Friday along with pitcher Freddy Tarnok. Oakland placed reliever Richard Lovelady and catcher Manny Pina on the injured list prior to the game.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, July 14, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010