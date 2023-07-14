 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics select contracts of Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof, recall Freddy Tarnok

The A’s have added two of their top prospects to the active roster.

By Kris Willis
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

As expected, the Oakland Athletics have selected the contracts of infielder Zack Gelof and Tyler Soderstrom. The move adds two of the team’s top 3 prospects to the active roster. Both Gelof and Soderstrom are expected to make their major league debuts Friday night.

To make room on the active roster, Oakland placed Richard Lovelady and Manny Pina on the injured list. Tyler Wade was outrighted to Las Vegas

Soderstrom is Oakland’s No. 1 prospect per MLB Pipeline and has seen action at catcher and first base this season. The A’s drafted him with their first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Soderstrom has spent all of the season at Triple A Las Vegas where he is hitting .254/.303/.536 with 37 extra-base hits, including 20 home runs albeit with an 85 wRC+ in 304 plate appearances.

MLB Pipeline has Gelof ranked as the A’s No. 3 prospect. He too has been at Las Vegas for all of the 2023 season and has put up impressive numbers hitting .304/.401/.529 with 12 home runs and a 122 wRC+ in 308 plate appearances.

Tarnok began the season with a strained right shoulder. He made six rehab appearances where he posted a 1.66 ERA.

