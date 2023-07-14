Elephant Rumblings: A’s 2024 schedule announced

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The Oakland Athletics released their 2024 schedule today.

Mark your calendars the 2024 schedule is here! — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 13, 2023

The 2024 season will begin on March 28 with a four game series at home versus the Cleveland Guardians, and the A’s first homestand will continue from there against the Boston Red Sox. The A’s will also close out preseason play with a Bay Bridge exhibition series against the Giants on March 25 and 26.

The A’s first road trip will begin on April 5 against the Tigers in Detroit and continue in Arlington against the Rangers. The A’s will also play their last home series against the Rangers in September before closing out the season at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners.

The A’s lease at the Coliseum ends after the 2024 season, but the team projects that they won’t have a new ballpark ready to open on the Las Vegas Strip until 2028. It is possible that the A’s will remain at the Coliseum during this transitional period. If they don’t, the last Oakland A’s game at the Coliseum could be on September 26, 2024 against the Rangers.

Mark your calendars, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

All-Star wishes granted.

Wish = Granted So happy to see your wish to go to the All-Star Game become reality, Gabriel!@SFWish | @MLB https://t.co/l7Aff8au0f pic.twitter.com/ot5hj0p2uv — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 14, 2023

Go get ‘em, Trevor.

Hendriks speaks at the ESPYs.

Here is Liam Hendriks’ entire speech from the ESPYs last night. It is very much worth your time. pic.twitter.com/fuJqBiKDJq — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 13, 2023

HBD Seth Brown!