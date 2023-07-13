Tyler Soderstrom also expected to join Athletics Friday, per report

The Oakland Athletics are reportedly calling up two of their top prospects to make their major league debuts. It was previously reported that infielder Zack Gelof will join the roster in time for Friday’s series opener against the Twins. MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos also reports that No. 1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom will be joining him.

Both will join the team for Friday night’s series opener against the Twins at the Coliseum. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 13, 2023

Soderstrom has spent the entire season at Triple A Las Vegas where he is hitting .254/.303/.536 with 15 doubles and 20 home runs. He represented the A’s in the Futures Game last weekend in Seattle.

It will be interesting what the corresponding moves are for Soderstrom and Gelof. Shea Langeliers has seen the bulk of the action behind the plate for Oakland and Manny Pina just joined the active roster after a long stint on the injured list to begin the season. Soderstrom has also seen time at first base and at DH while in Triple A.