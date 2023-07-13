Elephant Rumblings: Soderstrom, Gelof get the call

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

We got some big news yesterday evening. The A’s are planning on calling up two top prospects in Tyler Soderstrom and Zack Gelof, the team’s #1 and #3 prospects in the organization:

Big news: A’s are calling up BOTH No. 1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom and No. 3 prospect Zack Gelof, per source.



Both will join the team for Friday night’s series opener against the Twins at the Coliseum. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 13, 2023

This represents a huge move for a team struggling hard this year. And it’s about time. A’s fans have been clamoring to see these two guys all season and they’ll finally be able to get their first look at these two facing MLB pitching in just a couple of days.

The news of the Gelof promotion broke first but it was only about an hour later that it was reported that Soderstrom would be joining him on the trip to Oakland. It’s expected that Gelof will slide right into regular second base duties to begin the second half of the season and a strong showing from him could cement himself as the starter the rest of the way. The right-handed hitter has hit .304/.401/.529 in 69 games for the Aviators this year, an above-average line even for the hitter-friendly PCL. Also of note, it’s an exciting week overall for the Gelof’ family as his younger brother Jake Gelof was selected earlier this week in the MLB Draft by the Dodgers (60th overall).

Soderstrom’s path to at-bats is a bit more murky at the moment. His primary position of catcher is currently occupied by Shea Langeliers, who has had some really big struggles with plate discipline in his first full year of the big leagues. Still, as one of the main pieces of the Matt Olson trade you can assume the club won’t cut bait as fast as they did with Cristian Pache. Langeliers is currently second on the team with 10 home runs but an abysmal slash line of .205/.267/.366.

Soderstrom has also been getting acquainted with first base recently but Oakland just struck gold on Ryan Noda at the position. Noda currently leads the American League in walks and has been one of the better bats for the A’s this season. They’re unlikely to send him to the bench for Soderstrom.

And that leaves the DH spot. As it just so happens the club has struggled with that spot all year as no one in the clubhouse has taken the job and run away with it. Soderstrom on the other hand has been tearing the cover off the ball for Las Vegas with 20 home runs already. The DH spot seems like where Soderstrom will get the bulk of his playing time to begin with, but the club could conceivably start integrating him behind the plate if Langeliers doesn’t pick it up soon.

Friday might be the most exciting day for the A’s this year after this season from hell. The future of A’s baseball begins Friday at the Coliseum against the Twins. Are you ready?

Some more content for the Casey Pratt fans out there:

Talking everything #Athletics on the @abc7newsbayarea live stream in a couple minutes. https://t.co/AZaJxpR98p — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 13, 2023

They look excited:

With Gelof getting a promotion, another farmhand gets one himself:

A’s are adding No. 3 prospect Zack Gelof to their 40-man roster and plan to call him up in time for Friday’s series opener against the Twins at the Coliseum, per source.



With Gelof coming up, A’s are promoting No. 14 prospect Darrell Hernaiz from Double-A to Triple-A. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 12, 2023

Sounds like someone enjoyed themselves: