Athletics planning to call up Zack Gelof, per report

Another prospect is reportedly on the way to Oakland. MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos reports that the Athletics are planning to promote infielder Zack Gelof in advance of Friday’s series opener against the Minnesota Twins. Gelof is the A’s No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

With Gelof coming up, A’s are promoting No. 14 prospect Darrell Hernaiz from Double-A to Triple-A. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 12, 2023

Gelof has spent the entire season at Triple A Las Vegas where he is hitting .304/.401/.529 with 12 home runs and a 122 wRC+. Gelof is still running a strikeout rate of 28%, but has a 13.3% walk-rate and has also picked up 20 stolen bases.

Oakland has run out a number of infielders this season with mostly disappointing results. They signed both Jace Peterson and Aledmys Diaz during the offseason in hopes that they would provide some veteran leadership for a young roster. Neither has produced at the plate though. Peterson is hitting .209/.299/.309 with a 77 wRC+ while Diaz has been even worse with a .209/.260/.286 line and a 57 wRC+. The A’s will likely shop both at the trade deadline, but it is unclear why any team would want either given their performance.