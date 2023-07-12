Athletics lose Adam Oller to Mariners on waiver claim

The Oakland Athletics announced Wednesday that right-hander Adam Oller has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners.

Oller began the season in Oakland’s bullpen but struggled allowing 22 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings across nine appearances. Things didn’t get much better for him at Las Vegas where he appeared in 12 games, including nine starts, but posted a 7.11 ERA and a 6.51 FIP over 50 2/3 innings.

The A’s acquired Oller and minor league righty J.T. Gunn from the Mets in exchange for Chris Bassitt in March of 2022. Oller has appeared in 28 games at the major league level and has a 7.09 ERA and a 6.66 FIP in 94 career innings.