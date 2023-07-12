Elephant Rumblings: Rooker doubles, fans show solidarity at All-Star Game

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Brent Rooker made us proud as the A’s lone representative at the All-Star Game in Seattle yesterday. He came in for Randy Arozarena at left field in the sixth inning and hit a ground rule double in the bottom frame. The high-arcing shot advanced Salvador Perez to third base, setting up a go-ahead sacrifice fly from Bo Bichette to give the AL a 2-1 lead.

“He hit it pretty well” - Juan Soto



We agree pic.twitter.com/EXWhG2QmwK — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 12, 2023

Listen carefully to that clip and you can hear fans chanting “Sell the Team,” a clear message to A’s owner John Fisher.

Can hear the Sell the Team chant loud and clear as Babe Rooker lines a double to right. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) July 12, 2023

Fans began the chant at the top of the fifth, hearkening back to the “reverse boycott” staged at the Coliseum last month.

The “Sell the Team” chants can be heard, in spite of a very intentional, scheduled Shohei Ohtani interview on the television broadcast at the same time. #Athletics #AllStarGame #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/czrt22Bm15 — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) July 12, 2023

The protest was organized by A’s fans in green “SELL” shirts who were handing out flyers to fans entering T-Mobile Park. Their efforts are inspirational, and the broad support from fellow fans is encouraging. If Fisher had any shame, he would listen to all the fans, players, and journalists who have spoken out in favor of keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland. Alas, some folks will do anything to make that second billion, I guess.

Was handed this card by an A’s fan wearing a green sell shirt pic.twitter.com/auKOtKc8J0 — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) July 11, 2023

Rooker lined out hard into a double play in his second and final at-bat, but there is no shame in that. The ball was well struck, and NL third baseman Austin Riley made a heck of a play to end the eighth and help the NL win a 3-2 nailbiter.

Congrats to Brent Rooker on his first All-Star appearance! May there be more in his future—and many dingers to come as summer turns to fall.

