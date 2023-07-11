MLB All-Star Game Open Thread

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The Oakland Athletics will be represented by outfielder Brent Rooker who was named to the team as a reserve. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole will start for the AL while Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen will get the nod for the NL.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT and can be seen on FOX.
The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023
Semien 2B
Ohtani DH
Arozarena LF
Seager SS
Díaz 1B
García RF
Hays CF
Jung 3B
Heim C
Cole P
The NL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):— MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023
Acuña Jr. RF
Freeman 1B
Betts CF
Martinez DH
Arenado 3B
Arraez 2B
Murphy C
Carroll LF
Arcia SS
Gallen P
