MLB All-Star Game Open Thread

The 93rd Midsummer Classic will take place Tuesday night.

By Kris Willis
T-Mobile Home Run Derby Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The Oakland Athletics will be represented by outfielder Brent Rooker who was named to the team as a reserve. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole will start for the AL while Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen will get the nod for the NL.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT and can be seen on FOX.

