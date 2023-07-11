MLB All-Star Game Open Thread

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The Oakland Athletics will be represented by outfielder Brent Rooker who was named to the team as a reserve. Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole will start for the AL while Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen will get the nod for the NL.

First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT and can be seen on FOX.

The AL’s #AllStarGame starting lineup (Tuesday, 8 pm ET on @MLBONFOX):

Semien 2B

Ohtani DH

Arozarena LF

Seager SS

Díaz 1B

García RF

Hays CF

Jung 3B

Heim C

Cole P — MLB (@MLB) July 10, 2023