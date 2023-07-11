2023 MLB Draft Day 3 Tracker and Open Thread

The 2023 MLB Draft will wrap up Tuesday afternoon with rounds 11-20. The event will get underway at 11 a.m. PDT and will be streamed live on MLB.com. We will be updating this post as each of the Athletics’ picks are announced so be sure to follow along and join the conversation in the comments below.
Day 3 Picks
No. 316: Drew Conover, RHP, Rutgers
No. 346: Cole Conn, C, University of Illinois at Chicago
No. 376: Will Johnston, LHP, Texas A&M
No. 406: Luke Mann, 3B, Missouri
No. 436: Will Simpson, OF, Washington
No. 466: Ryan Brown, RHP, Oregon State
No. 496: Colby Halter, LHP, Florida
No. 526: Derrick Tarpley Jr, RHP, Brownsville Area HS
No. 556: Derek Salata, RHP, Illinois State
No. 586: Diego Barrera, LHP, Loyola Marymount University
