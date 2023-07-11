2023 MLB Draft Day 3 Tracker and Open Thread

The 2023 MLB Draft will wrap up Tuesday afternoon with rounds 11-20. The event will get underway at 11 a.m. PDT and will be streamed live on MLB.com. We will be updating this post as each of the Athletics’ picks are announced so be sure to follow along and join the conversation in the comments below.

Day 3 Picks

No. 316: Drew Conover, RHP, Rutgers

No. 346: Cole Conn, C, University of Illinois at Chicago

No. 376: Will Johnston, LHP, Texas A&M

No. 406: Luke Mann, 3B, Missouri

No. 436: Will Simpson, OF, Washington

No. 466: Ryan Brown, RHP, Oregon State

No. 496: Colby Halter, LHP, Florida

No. 526: Derrick Tarpley Jr, RHP, Brownsville Area HS

No. 556: Derek Salata, RHP, Illinois State

No. 586: Diego Barrera, LHP, Loyola Marymount University