The 2023 Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 10 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The event will get underway at 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN. No Oakland Athletics are taking part in the derby this year, but there is still a fun field of competitors. White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is the top seed. Two-time champ Pete Alonso is back to compete in his fourth derby.

Let us know who you are pulling for and who you think will win in the comments below.