 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to follow Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft continues Monday afternoon

By Kris Willis
/ new
MLB: JUN 09 First-Year Player Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will continue on Monday, July 10 with rounds 3-10. Day 2 will be streamed live on MLB.com starting at 11 a.m. PDT.

The Oakland Athletics hold the following picks on Day 2:

No. 72
No. 103
No. 139
No. 166
No. 196
No. 226
No. 256
No. 286

We will be tracking all of the A’s picks throughout the afternoon and will have analysis on the site at the end of each day so be sure to check back.

2022 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 11 a.m. PDT

Streaming: MLB.com

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...