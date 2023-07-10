How to follow Day 2 of the 2023 MLB Draft

The 2023 MLB Draft will continue on Monday, July 10 with rounds 3-10. Day 2 will be streamed live on MLB.com starting at 11 a.m. PDT.
The Oakland Athletics hold the following picks on Day 2:
No. 72
No. 103
No. 139
No. 166
No. 196
No. 226
No. 256
No. 286
We will be tracking all of the A’s picks throughout the afternoon and will have analysis on the site at the end of each day so be sure to check back.
2022 MLB Draft Day 2 Coverage
Date: Monday, July 10
Time: 11 a.m. PDT
Streaming: MLB.com
Loading comments...