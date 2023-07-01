Athletics vs. White Sox game thread

It’s a beautiful day at the Coliseum, a bright blue sky on a warm sunny afternoon. Perfect conditions for some baseball.

Last night’s win ended a tough month for the club but the calendar has turned and it is now July. Winning today would secure the series win and give the club a good start to the month.

Lefty Kyle Muller was added to the roster this morning for the start this afternoon against the White Sox. The team made room for him by sending Kirby Snead to Triple-A:

A’s optioned Kirby Snead to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Kyle Muller, who will start today’s game. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 1, 2023

It’s his first start back with the big league club and the team could use a quality start from their prized rookie left-hander.

He’ll be backed up by this lineup:

Today's lineup vs. Chicago (AL) - July 1, 2023, at the Oakland Coliseum pic.twitter.com/nLdZyh99dR — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) July 1, 2023

The White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease, who has been having a solid enough year to this point. And here’s the Chicago lineup they’ll match out today: