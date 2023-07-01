 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics vs. White Sox game thread

Muller on the mound baby

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Oakland Athletics Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a beautiful day at the Coliseum, a bright blue sky on a warm sunny afternoon. Perfect conditions for some baseball.

Last night’s win ended a tough month for the club but the calendar has turned and it is now July. Winning today would secure the series win and give the club a good start to the month.

Lefty Kyle Muller was added to the roster this morning for the start this afternoon against the White Sox. The team made room for him by sending Kirby Snead to Triple-A:

It’s his first start back with the big league club and the team could use a quality start from their prized rookie left-hander.

He’ll be backed up by this lineup:

The White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease, who has been having a solid enough year to this point. And here’s the Chicago lineup they’ll match out today:

