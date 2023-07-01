A’s look to make it two in a row versus White Sox

Last night’s game was just what the doctor ordered. Oakland was firing on all cylinders and secured the win. Now, on a beautiful afternoon at the Coliseum, they’ll have a chance to secure a series win.

They had a lot of expectations coming into the year but the White Sox just haven’t gotten into any sort of groove. Luckily for them, the division is so weak that they’re only 5.5 games out of first place. At 12 games below .500! They still have something worth going all out for.

As for the A’s, Kyle Muller returns from his trip to Triple-A Las Vegas. He hasn’t been very good for the Aviators since the demotion. He’s started six games and has a 6.59 ERA over 28 2⁄ 3 innings. And the peripherals aren’t great either for someone the A’s specifically targeted in trade talks. Still, the team is desperate for pitching right now and what better option than the man they gave the ball to on Opening Night?

Now in regards to the bats. Yesterday’s showing was a welcome sign for all those involved. This team needs to capitalize against under-performing teams like these White Sox if they want to avoid the title of worst team ever. And getting the first win is a solid start. Chicago came into the year expecting themselves to be a juggernaut and instead might consider selling some short-term pieces if things don’t turn around soon. Let’s see if the A’s can make their choice a bit harder with an extra loss on their record at the end of today.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, July 1, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010