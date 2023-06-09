Athletics vs Brewers Game Thread

The A’s kick off the final series of the 3-city road trip at American Family Field in Milwaukee to take on the NL Central-leading Brewers. Adrian Houser, a 30-year-old righty will take the mound for the 34-29 Brew Crew while A’s skipper Mark Kotsay will go with 31-year-old lefty Sam Moll. This will be Moll’s 100th career appearance but his first-ever start.

The A’s hope to continue their winning ways after taking the final two games of their series with Pittsburgh who sit just one game behind Milwaukee in the standings.

Kotsay will send a lefty-infused lineup to face Houser:

We’ll have to wait to see how long Kotsay will leave Moll in, but this is the line-up he and the rest of the A’s hurlers will face tonight:

The Brewers will wear their typical Friday home game City Connect Nike uni’s for today’s matchup. The first pitch from Milwaukee will be 5:10 PM PDT.