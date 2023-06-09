A’s look for first three-game winning streak of the season in Milwaukee

After capturing a series win in Pittsburgh, the Oakland Athletics will make the final stop on their three-city road trip Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The A’s began the trip by getting swept in a three-game series in Miami, but bounced back in a big way by taking two of three from the Pirates. Oakland outscored Pittsburgh 24-12 over the three games and will seek their first three-game winning streak of the season Friday night.

The Brewers come into the series with a 34-29 record and currently hold a one game lead over the Pirates for the top spot in the NL Central.

MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos reports that the A’s will go with Sam Moll as an opener for Friday’s game. Moll has been one of Oakland’s most effective relievers appearing in 27 games while posting a 4.57 ERA and a 3.56 FIP in 21 2/3 innings.

Once Moll gets the game off the ground, it is expected that rookie right-hander Luis Medina will see the bulk of the workload. Medina’s overall numbers are ugly, but he has shown flashes over his first six appearances. He is coming off of his shortest outing of the season where he struggled with his command allowing six hits, four walks and six runs in just two innings against the Marlins.

The Brewers will go with right-hander Adrian Houser who comes in pitching well. Houser limited the Reds to six hits and one run over a season-high seven innings in his last start. Houser has allowed two runs or less in four of his six starts this season.

Ryan Noda took over as the A’s full time first baseman after Jesus Aguilar was released. he put together a big series in Pittsburgh, reaching base 11 times (6 hits, 5 walks). He’s hitting .313/.438/.578 with a 186 wRC+ over his last 20 games. Esteury Ruiz got a rare day off in the series finale Wednesday in Pittsburgh. He is just 4-for-23 at the plate over his last five games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, June 9, 5:10 p.m. PDT

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2