 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Still no vote on Vegas ballpark legislation

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Mets v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s Stadium Quest goes on, and on...and on.

The Nevada legislature convened a special session this week to discuss, debate, amend, and vote on SB1, proposed legislation that could provide hundreds of millions of public dollars to fund a stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, all in service of owner John Fisher’s attempt to tear the A’s away from Oakland and move them to Las Vegas.

After a long lunch and hours of public commentary that went well into the night on Wednesday, the session reconvened on Thursday, purportedly to amend the bill and secure the votes needed for passage.

So we continued to wait for some movement on Thursday. And then we waited some more as lawmakers continued negotiating behind the scenes. We waited well into the afternoon, but tangible progress remained elusive.

As the afternoon wore on, it became apparent that no vote was forthcoming on Thursday.

As we’ve seen, Nevada’s lawmakers like their lunch breaks, and apparently they don’t want to do any heavy lifting on a Friday, either. But fret not: it looks like the wrangling will continue on Monday.

Surprised much, Dave?

Thus, another week has passed with no closure on the question of whether or not the A’s will actually be moving to Las Vegas—which would seem all but certain if Nevada approves the public funding the A’s are lobbying for. I would guess that the longer this process drags on, the more likely it is that a deal won’t be made. And my guess plus five bucks will get you a mediocre latte at Starbucks. So take it for what it’s worth.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Moll to open today’s game.

Pratt on the chaotic lurch towards Vegas.

Meanwhile, what would be “offsite infrastructure” in Oakland continues to move forward.

I’ll take False Narratives 101 for $500, Alex.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...