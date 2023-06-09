Elephant Rumblings: Still no vote on Vegas ballpark legislation

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
The A’s Stadium Quest goes on, and on...and on.
The Nevada legislature convened a special session this week to discuss, debate, amend, and vote on SB1, proposed legislation that could provide hundreds of millions of public dollars to fund a stadium on the Las Vegas Strip, all in service of owner John Fisher’s attempt to tear the A’s away from Oakland and move them to Las Vegas.
After a long lunch and hours of public commentary that went well into the night on Wednesday, the session reconvened on Thursday, purportedly to amend the bill and secure the votes needed for passage.
There will be amendments made to the A’s Las Vegas stadium funding bill ahead of the special session of the Legislature reconvening today, according to a source. #vegas #athletics #mlb #nvleg— Mick Akers (@mickakers) June 8, 2023
So we continued to wait for some movement on Thursday. And then we waited some more as lawmakers continued negotiating behind the scenes. We waited well into the afternoon, but tangible progress remained elusive.
So it's more than three hours after time set for state Senate to take up A's bill again today and no session yet.— Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) June 8, 2023
What does this mean?
Pretty simple:
They don't have the votes.
At least not yet.
As the afternoon wore on, it became apparent that no vote was forthcoming on Thursday.
No movement expected on #nvleg #SB1 A’s stadium bill today as Senate side appears to still be working on amendments requested by Senate Dems.— Sean Golonka (@s_golonka) June 8, 2023
Yesterday in hearing, they had requested changes such as putting more teeth into the community benefits agreement requirements in law. https://t.co/GxI9Szkykd
As we’ve seen, Nevada’s lawmakers like their lunch breaks, and apparently they don’t want to do any heavy lifting on a Friday, either. But fret not: it looks like the wrangling will continue on Monday.
The Nevada assembly has adjourned until 9 a.m. PT on Monday pic.twitter.com/x63DhRedRz— The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) June 8, 2023
Surprised much, Dave?
No A's stadium bill this week. Told Nevada Senate will adjourn until Monday morning because the Assembly has already done so.https://t.co/hEH2S5eq3o#stadium #ballpark #vegas #MLB pic.twitter.com/aX0ya158XE— LVSportsBiz.com (@LVSportsBiz) June 8, 2023
Thus, another week has passed with no closure on the question of whether or not the A’s will actually be moving to Las Vegas—which would seem all but certain if Nevada approves the public funding the A’s are lobbying for. I would guess that the longer this process drags on, the more likely it is that a deal won’t be made. And my guess plus five bucks will get you a mediocre latte at Starbucks. So take it for what it’s worth.
Have a wonderful weekend, AN.
A’s Coverage:
MLB News & Interest:
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Moll to open today’s game.
A’s will utilize Sam Moll as their opener tomorrow against the Brewers with Luis Medina following out of the bullpen.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 8, 2023
Pratt on the chaotic lurch towards Vegas.
Striking to me about watching the way the #Athletics are comporting themselves in Nevada, is that here, they actually took the proper steps. Passed legislation, EIR, met with the community, presented actual details, believable renderings. Seemed organized. Says something.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 8, 2023
Meanwhile, what would be “offsite infrastructure” in Oakland continues to move forward.
The California Transportation Commission Staff is recommending the $30.2M grant request for the ‘The Town Rail Safety Improvements’ to be awarded. This is another big off-site infrastructure chunk. Would bring amount raised over $400M. https://t.co/hmahsYBnxy pic.twitter.com/3dTkme2NNs— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 9, 2023
I’ll take False Narratives 101 for $500, Alex.
So we're just gonna lie to Sen. @DallasHarrisNV's face???— #OaklandForever - Save The Oakland A's (@Oakland_Forever) June 8, 2023
Hi Ms. Harris, this was the last playoff game we held. We broke the MLB attendance record for the wild card game...on a Wednesday...on 5 days notice.#OaklandForever. https://t.co/cM57NCGa4P pic.twitter.com/qXHkP8t21S
