Elephant Rumblings: Special session for the A’s

Last night was stuffed full of news regarding the A’s potentially leaving for Las Vegas. The Nevada Legislature was called into a “special session” to debate and possibly vote on a bill regarding the A’s moving to Vegas. Let’s just say, it didn’t go so smoothly for John Fisher and Dave Kaval.

There were arguments from both sides of the relocation making their points deep into the night. So deep that it this session ended up going until midnight. Yikes.

Just check out this thread from Pratt and you’ll get the gist of what happened and all the details:

In the end nothing was voted on, but it’s coming eventually. Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent gave his opinion of where things stand after last night:

Team @TheNVIndy on A's hearing -- deep, contextual.



I count about 8 lean yes, 8 lean no, 5 or so undecided. 11 needed.



My guess is this comes down to whether amendments sway Dems and whether gov can holster veto pen to placate ornery Dems.



It could happen.



IT'S CLOSE! https://t.co/d28bbQxDAy — Jon Ralston (@RalstonReports) June 8, 2023

The session finally ended but is going to resume early tomorrow at 11:30 AM. Keep those fingers crossed, everyone.

Don’t give up hope, Oakland fans. This fan sure hasn’t.

Seems like that might be a big thing:

Sounds like there are really zero answers to traffic concerns at one of the busiest intersections in the country. Other than… the “county will handle that”.



Research? Studies? Planning? — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) June 8, 2023

Inching closer and closer to his debut…

Soderstrom hitting it into Chris Carter territory — as a left-handed hitter. Impressive. https://t.co/Pk6Y2V2Td9 — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) June 8, 2023

Might be something for Las Vegas to consider:

Of recent note: Milwaukee (20 years old & retractable roof) just got hit with a $450M renovation proposal. https://t.co/kazimE5XGP — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) June 8, 2023

