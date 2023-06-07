Athletics vs. Pirates Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics play the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three game series today. On the mound for the Athletics is LHP Hogan Harris and his battery mate will be Shea Langeliers.

Esteury Ruiz is out of the lineup for the finale Wednesday. Ryan Noda will leadoff and start at first base. Brent Rooker will DH and Ramon Laureano will start at RF and bat cleanup. Jace Peterson will bat in the five spot and play second base while Kevin Smith is in the lineup for the first time since he was recalled to the major league roster.

The Pittsburgh Pirates send Roansy Contreras to the mound with Jason Delay behind the plate. Andrew McCutchen will DH and bat leadoff and Carlos Santana starts at first base and bats clean up. Ke’Bryan Hayes will start in the hot corner and bat fifth while Rodolfo Castro will bat sixth and start at second base.

Game 3 vs the A's.



AT&T SportsNet

100.1 FM & 1020 AM | The PRN#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/PAsng0FQfw — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) June 7, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

National - MLBN (out-of-market only)

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2