A’s look for series win Wednesday against Pirates

After a big win Tuesday, the Oakland Athletics will try to secure their third series win of the season when they wrap up a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The A’s dropped Tuesday’s opener 5-4, but bounced back in a big way Tuesday with an 11-2 win. They will turn to Hogan Harris in the finale while the Pirates will go with right-hander Roansy Contreras.

It isn’t clear if the A’s will use an opener Wednesday, as they have in Harris’ last two times through the rotation. Harris followed Austin Pruitt on May 27 and allowed just one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings. He followed Shintaro Fujinami in his last start against the Marlins and allowing five hits and two runs over five innings. Harris was handed a 2-0 deficit in both games.

Contreras came out of the gate well, but has scuffled of late and will bring a 4.82 ERA and a 4.69 FIP into Wednesday’s start. He was tagged for seven hits and five runs over four innings in his last outing against the Cardinals.

The A’s slugged four homers in Tuesday’s win. Jace Peterson accounted for two of them and finished the game a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate. Shea Langeliers and Brent Rooker also homered. For Rooker, it was his first home run since May 12. He is 4-for-15 with five strikeouts through four games in June.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, June 7, 9:35 a.m. PDT

Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: NBCSCA, MLB Network

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2