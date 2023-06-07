Elephant Rumblings: Max Schuemann impresses under the radar

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

It looks like the A’s stadium quest is firmly back in “who knows?” territory. Several stories came out yesterday detailing the failure to get a stadium bill approved in the Nevada legislature, complete with speculation on what’s next (spoiler: nobody knows).

Meanwhile, interesting stories abound in the A’s farm system. Yesterday, Martin Gallegos at MLB.com highlighted the buzz that unranked prospect Max Schuemann is generating after an excellent start to his 2023 season.

Schuemann has been doing it all on offense through 43 games in Midland and Las Vegas, slashing .299/.400/.490 with 11 stolen bases. A’s assistant GM and director of player personnel Billy Owens lauded Schuemann’s plate discipline and versatility, calling him a “nice off-the-radar prospect.”

Schuemann is indeed versatile defensively, having played all three outfield positions as well as shortstop, second base, and third base this season. Gallegos notes that the 25-year-old’s performance has put him “into the conversation for a call to the Majors” this year, so keep an eye out for Max Schuemann in green and gold.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: SS Kevin Smith to A’s, SS Nick Allen to LV, RHP Billy Sullivan to LV development list, RHP Hunter Breault & C Hansen Lopez to LAN IL, C Carlos Amaya & 2B Mariano Ricciardi to LAN, LHP Kirby Snead & RHP Stevie Emanuels to ACL A’s on rehab…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) June 6, 2023

Miller update.

Mason Miller is making good progress and Kotsay said there is a window for him to start playing catch by the end of next week. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) June 6, 2023

Another zag on the Vegas stadium quest.

Hearing from sources that a proclamation for a special session will be arriving shortly and that there are two planned special sessions.



One focused on the Capital Improvement Program budget, and another on building a stadium for the Oakland A's. — Tabitha Mueller (@tabitha_mueller) June 7, 2023

Thao still willing to talk.

So @MayorShengThao says she WOULD pick up the phone and cancel her other meetings if the #Athletics want to get back to the table. BUT she WOULD NOT let me listen in to that phone call. pic.twitter.com/afSWQonnMH — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 7, 2023

Last Dive Bar on their billboard campaign.

Maybe you’ve noticed we haven’t donated like we used to. Well that’s because since April 21st until today we’ve ran 15 billboards in Vegas, northern & southern Nevada.



What were these billboards telling the Nevada public?



“NO NEVADA MONEY!!!!!” pic.twitter.com/7k58rDuOJP — Last Dive Bar (@LastDiveBar) June 6, 2023

Reverse Boycott Tailgate next week!

IF you can be in the parking lot by 4:30 on the 13th (5:00 at the LATEST) and want to help us distribute shirts, fill out this form: https://t.co/LjHZhi2vFS https://t.co/WVuO9JyC1t — Hal the Hot Dog Guy, PhD (@AsHotDog) June 6, 2023

Kid reporter Sam has a word with Brent Rooker.