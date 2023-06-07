 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: Max Schuemann impresses under the radar

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: Journal Sentinel Zac Bellman - Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

It looks like the A’s stadium quest is firmly back in “who knows?” territory. Several stories came out yesterday detailing the failure to get a stadium bill approved in the Nevada legislature, complete with speculation on what’s next (spoiler: nobody knows).

Meanwhile, interesting stories abound in the A’s farm system. Yesterday, Martin Gallegos at MLB.com highlighted the buzz that unranked prospect Max Schuemann is generating after an excellent start to his 2023 season.

Schuemann has been doing it all on offense through 43 games in Midland and Las Vegas, slashing .299/.400/.490 with 11 stolen bases. A’s assistant GM and director of player personnel Billy Owens lauded Schuemann’s plate discipline and versatility, calling him a “nice off-the-radar prospect.”

Schuemann is indeed versatile defensively, having played all three outfield positions as well as shortstop, second base, and third base this season. Gallegos notes that the 25-year-old’s performance has put him “into the conversation for a call to the Majors” this year, so keep an eye out for Max Schuemann in green and gold.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

Miller update.

Another zag on the Vegas stadium quest.

Thao still willing to talk.

Reverse Boycott Tailgate next week!

Kid reporter Sam has a word with Brent Rooker.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...