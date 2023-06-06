 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Athletics v. Pirates Game Thread

Oakland looks to snap four game road skid and even series with Pirates

By AnthonyHardinSr
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Oakland Athletics look to snap a five game losing streak against the NL Central leading Pittsburgh Pirates today at PNC Ball park.

The A’s send RHP James Kaprielian to the mound with Shane Langeliers behind the plate. Esteury Ruiz will bat leadoff and start in CF, while Ryan Noda will bat second and start at first base. Brent Rooker will DH and Seth Brown will start at RF and bat cleanup. The middle infield will be Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson.

The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher will be RHP Mitch Keler and his battery mate will be Austin Hedges. Leadging off and starting at shortstop is Tucupita Marcano ]. Former NL MVP Andrew McCutchen will DH while Ke’Bryan Hayes will start at third base.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2

