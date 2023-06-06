Athletics recall Kevin Smith, option Nick Allen to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced a roster move ahead of Tuesday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The A’s recalled infielder Kevin Smith and have optioned Nick Allen back to Las Vegas.

This will be Smith’s second stint on the major league roster this season. Smith struggled through his first go-around hitting just .184/.205/.316 with a 43 wRC+ while striking out 36.6% of the time. He’s hitting .280/.341/.653 with a 30.5% strikeout rate in 17 games at Las Vegas.

Allen has performed well defensively, but has struggled to keep his head above water at the plate hitting just .196/.241/.235 with a 37 wRC+ in 111 plate appearances at the major league level this season. He performed well with the bat during an earlier stint at Triple A so we will see if he can get himself going again.